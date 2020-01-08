Samuele Colombo: i Bergogliani colpiscano i veri Cattolici

by The Editor

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Colombo is one of the most eloquent Italian You Tube personalities who exposes the heresies, dishonesties and marxism of Bergoglio and his supporters. I highly recommend his channel, having seen only a few of his videos, which feature a single argument but contained a detailed and theologically correct analysis of the Crisis of the Church in the present hour.

2 comments on “Samuele Colombo: i Bergogliani colpiscano i veri Cattolici

  1. Michael @ The Pilgrim Center, San Sebastian de Garabandal says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Dear Br. Alexis Bugnolo,

    Thank you for the service which you provide to Catholics all over the world.
    There are some who think the “Declaratio” on 11 February 2013 and the
    “Renuntiatio” on 28 February 2013 might be two separate and distinct signed documents.
    Would it be possible to obtain an exact duplicate or copy of the signed original(s), most especially the “Renuntiatio”?
    This writer believes acquiring the original signed documents provides a greater level of objective legality.

    Patiently awaiting your reply,
    Sincerely and respectfully yours in the Passion of the Church,

  2. The Editor says:
    January 9, 2020 at 1:14 am

    There is a declaratio from Feb. 11, 2013, its on the Vatican website. There is no document from Feb. 28, 2013. And that is what began to trouble many about the problems with the Renunciation in the first place.

