Dear Hermits in Christ

An Open Letter to the Scottish Hermits
“excommunicated” on Christmas Day
I have eaten lunch with one of the signers of your letter, if you remember, in the Piazza Navona, back in 2016. So I consider myself obligated in Christ to say something to you, as a fellow hermit.
Your recent letter denouncing Bergoglio was correct in everything but the most important point. You have presumed that Pope Benedict’s renunciation of Feb. 11, 2013 was in accord with canon 332 §2, when I informed you in my last email, before I lost your email when my old computer fried up, that you should read the information about ppbxvi.org.
I cannot find it easy to understand your position, which basically holds that what a single tweet by the ANSA reporter, Giovanna Chirri, said on that fateful day, is more certain than what Christ promised Saint Peter and what the Church taught infallibly at Vatican I on the infallibility of the Roman Pontiff, or even than the certitude of God’s will in adhering to the LETTER of Canon Law, which no one has the right to interpret in any other sense than the letter.
You have instead preferred to break from the See of Rome on account of a man who was never the Roman Pontiff, is a usurper and is rightfully called an Antipope.
Ann Barnhardt does a line by line critique of your letter, and this mind boggling stubbornness of yours, to hold political correctness or human opinion above divine faith. I personally would never have written so strongly as she has, but having read what she has said, I must say I agree 100% because it is entirely rational, entirely based on the Divine Faith, and entirely in harmony with both Vatican I and the Code of Canon Law.
I humbly suggest, therefore, that you read it.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2019/12/26/this-is-what-happens-when-you-hold-a-false-base-premise-ignorant-scottish-hermits-sever-communion-with-the-holy-see/
Because outside of the communion and submission to the Apostolic See there is no salvation.
I understand that you may hold fast to the rumor put out by Chirri and all the evil lies of the Revolutionaries who want that tweet to be true, but if you consider men friends who insist Bergoglio is the pope or that a heretic can be the pope, then you need to separate yourselves from their counsel, because it is evil counsel.
Sincerely in Saint Francis, a fellow hermit:
Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Rome, Italy
Feast of Saint John the Apostle
P.S. If any reader can send this letter to the HERMITS please do so. They know I have good will for them, from my past attempts to help them in other affairs.
Agree with you and Ann. Leaving the Church in her time of need is poor judgement if not cowardly. Better to stay and fight especially in view that ppbxvi.org. and Ann’s analysis’ have, at a minimum, a high probability of being correct.
Their contact details are on their website:
http://www.trumpeteer.co.uk/the-declaration/4594595263
When I view that page, all I get is a blank white page.
Dear Br Alexis,
Their email is fleurdelyshermit AT gmail.com
I have written them wirh your name in the subject line and a link to this letter in the main body.
This message has been tweeted by Veri Catholici for Christmas:
Please everyone, send the hermits a note of support at the address
fleurdelyshermit AT gmail.com
Email sent to the Hermits and this letter sent to them.
I agree that no-one should leave the OHC&A Church of Christ because of PF & cronies who are apostates. I am concerned that these hermits even considered PF as a truly elected pope & keeper of the keys. As he isn’t either & IMO has no power to excommunicate anyone, maybe they should write to PBXVI explaining their position & asking for the ‘excommunication’ to be revoked by him.
We are all in a state of disarray, as is the entire world, & the need for positivity has never been greater. I pray that PBXVI will receive the courage & spiritual direction he needs to affirm that he never gave up the munus & cancels the bifurcation of the papacy that came about as a result of his own invalid resignation.
There is no excommunication, canonically. But I used it in the title to identify the hermits to my readers in the English speaking world.