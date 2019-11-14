Pope Benedict XVI signals His blessing for efforts to restore Him to the Apostolic Throne

Rome, Nov. 14, 2019 — In another massive blow to the Bergoglian regime, there was published today, a letter written by His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI on June 8 of this year which signals his approval of efforts to restore him to the Apostolic Throne. (see report here).
In his letter he closes with the prayer:
Lord, help us in these hours to remain and be true Catholics!
“True Catholics” (Veri Catholici, in Latin) is the name of the International Association working for the restoration of Pope Benedict (see their website here). They are THE Association which has publicly defended his claim to the papacy since Noveber 2018, nearly a year ago.
The date of both his letter and its publication, is also significant, because this Spring many members of that Association had written to Pope Benedict — myself one of them (see my report here) — telling him that we recognized that in accord with the norm of Canon Law that he was still the true and only pope.
The mention of the term “True Catholics” in his letter just days before I reported on his tacit consent, and published just 2 days after my report, “Breaking — Evidence that Pope Benedict XVI intentionally pretended to resign” is an indubitable sign that the Holy Father approves of our efforts to restore him to power.*
The website for the official Movement to Restore Pope Benedict is:
Finally, this closing prayer in his letter of June 8, puts to rest once and for all, all speculation that Pope Benedict XVI approves of what Bergoglio and his followers are doing, or had any intention collaborating with Freemasonry. — It’s a definitive statement that he wants the Cause of God to win and for us not to lose heart. But also a sign that he is, as I said, a de facto Prisoner in the Vatican and that the Cardinals are NOT his faithful allies.
* The From Rome Blog is read nearly daily from the Vatican. It’s author is even tailed by Italian Secret Police when he strolls around the Vatican. It’s no secret what is written on this blog. And that is the whole purpose. — If he did not want to signal his support, then he knows what not to say and when not to say it. That is how Rome works. Finally, remember, this is not my work or any work of any group of Catholics, it’s God’s work, because it is nothing other than upholding Canon Law and the Catholic Faith, and when you do that you know that you have all Heaven at your back!
Fascinating!
Speculation, of course. But it certainly has the ring of truth to it.
Either way, what you do here is indispensable (make the indispensable case on behalf of the Papal Throne and the Holy Catholic Church, translate Latin, interpret and apply Canon Law).
And I thank you for it. You are tip of the spear.
Benedict says something else as well to oppose the devil Bergoglio. In the first paragraph he expressly refutes the as-yet-to-be-reported Bergoglian heresy (as reported by Scalfari) that Christ did not bodily resurrect.
“You did not set aside humanity like a garment, that You had worn for a short while.No, You embraced it all the way to the Cross. walking through and suffering through it, and remain as the Risen One for ever man.”
Later, speaking of St. Martin of Tours he says “You gave him in St Hilary of Poitiers a great teacher, who enlightened his intellect and so defended him from Arianism. In this was he was preserved from this false version of Christianity, which communicated a diminished picture of Our Lord to the new followers and so hindered access to the grandeur of the true Faith.”
The letter is a refutation of Bergoglio’s Christological heresies.
That is very good news. However, it may come with a price and Benedict probably knows it. If the opposition thinks Benedict might actually come back as Pope, they may decide to enact the 3rd Secret – if you remember, it has a vision of a pope climbing a steep hill to a rough cross where he is shot with bullets and arrows. I guess our hope would be that he actually climbs the mountain and Consecrates Russia before the shooting starts. Then if they don’t call a conclave within 20 days to elect a new pope (which they won’t) then the bishops, priests and people can elect a new pope – I think prophecy says the Holy Spirit will come down like a dove and indicate the next Pope. I have put several prophecies together to come up with this scenario. Things seem to be moving fast and the world, or at least the USA is consumed with impeachment so they won’t notice what’s happening. How about a “supina colada” ! ! !
An excerpt from the original German text:
„Herr, hilf uns in dieser Stunde, wahrhaft katholisch zu sein und zu bleiben – ins Grosse Deiner Wahrheit, in Dein Gott-Sein hinein zu leben und zu sterben.”
The translation by ‘translate.google’:
„Lord, help us in this hour to be truly Catholic and to stay – in the greatness of your truth, to live in your God-Being and to die.”
Your translation, Brother Alexis: “Lord, help us in these hours to remain and be true Catholics!” is incorrect.
In English, the word “Catholic” has context-dependent meanings. Benedict XVI uses in his prayer (June 8, 2019) the adjective form “Catholic” and not the noun “Catholic”. In Italian, the phrase is (by translate.google) “veramente cattolico” and not “veri cattolici”.
