BREAKING! — Evidence that Pope Benedict intentionally pretended to resign

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Rome, Nov. 12, 2019 — This is earthshaking! I just had a long talk with Nino Oliva, the writer who has documented the events surrounding Giuseppe Auricchia and the messages from Our Lady of the Pine, which occurred at Mammanelli, near Avola, in the province of Siracusa, Italy, from 1990 til his death in 2012.*

The stunning news is this: Mr. Oliva confirmed for me that before his death, Giuseppe Auricchia was visited by Vatican officials sent by Pope Benedict in the summer of 2012, when he made the decision to resign. Mr. Auricchia twice also visited the Vatican in previous years, including once in the first years of Pope Benedict.

This means that Pope Benedict had certain knowledge of the contents of these messages BEFORE February 11, 2013 and BEFORE he made the decision to resign the ministerium, in an act which made it appear that he resigned the papacy, but which canonically was invalid.

On this basis, I can state with high probability THAT POPE BENEDICT PURPOSEFULLY FEIGNED A RESIGNATION TO DEFEAT THE FORCES OF DARKNESS spoken of by Our Lady of the Pine.

These revelations warned him of the plot and the objective. It was not simply a power battle in the Curia, it was a diabolic plot to take over the Church and the Petrine Succession so as to establish a Satanic Church within the Catholic Church which would consume it completely.

By feigning to resign he kept them from seizing the Papal Office, so that the faithful might not be deprived of Christ’s Vicar. This was done as a spiritual assitance to the elect, though their number be very few, on account of Christ and Our Lady’s great love for Catholics who are faithful to God in heart, mind, lips and actions!

Read the stunning revelations for yourself, and consider how the feigned invalid resignation (see ppbxvi.org) brilliantly undermined their evil plans and protected the Church for those who want to remain faithful to Jesus.

This explains everything, why he never affirmed to have resigned the papacy, but at the same time why he made it look like he did. (See How Benedict had defeated “Francis”)

The Content of The Messages in regard to Pope Benedict

Among those messages there are these stunning revelations about our times in regard to Pope Benedict (see link here) — the English translation is my own:

Avola, April 15, 2008: The Lord Jesus says: At Rome there exists a conspiracy of wicked men which seeks to remove My Vicar from the post of Peter. — O Rome, Eternal city of Hills, (contrary) forces have united together to see the post of Peter toppled, communism and atheism, but their time has not yet arrived.

Avola, May 11, 2008: The Lord Jesus says: … I am the Good Shepherd Who suffers with My faithful sheep to keep the sheep who plot to leave and flee within My sheepfold. The Catholic Church is My Sheepfold. In this human world, the Shepherd is My Vicar. Who listens and puts into practice his word, is with Me. Who does not follow the Church in the word of the Pontiff is outside of Me and hence against Me. You priests who want to abandon My Way in name of a presumed justice, mind your steps, when they take false directions you will have set in motion the schism. Then humanity will be placed under scourges and submit to ruin and God will gather the just to form them with the Pope, the priestly heart of the new Church. Come to Me, to Jesus. Come to your Shepherd, draw near to My Love and through this you will draw near the unfailing fountains of My Gospel Message: this is the Way, this contains the Truth, this will bring you My life.”

Avola, Sept 28, 2008: Our Lady says: Remain close to Pope Benedict XVI, he is a holy man and is very close to My Maternal Heart. Sons and daughters, you should pay attention, little by little the end times are approaching. He will suffer much for My Son Jesus, he is always at the ready to preserve the teachings of the Church but will be persecuted. Do you not see what is happening around you? I intercede with My Son to protect him from evil. Do not be surprised if one day he is isolated, and this will be able to happen in the near future. There will be in the world a political revolt of godless men, then one will see in Italy the hatred of those who are godless, in his (Pope Benedict) place they will enthrone a false prophet for the people of evil. This event and other events will be verified before the triumph of My Son occurs, He who in His Glory will come in your midst, then all evil will disappear. Pray, pray, pray for My son, Pope Benedict XVI.”



Avola, September 15, 2009: Our Lady told Giuseppe: The Holy Spirit asks the Pope to fulfill all which Our Lady has asked for at Fatima and in all the places of Her Apparizione, for Her elect in this last times. Our Lady blesses all. Soon every home, every family will live in itself the joy of having seen the Lady clothed with the Sun and Her beloved Son.

Avola, March 25, 2010: Our Lady says: My most beloved sons, you need not change the scriptures or the sacred institutions to oppose those who want to destroy My Vicar. The true way for you priests is to lead them back along the narrow path. — Saint Michael the Archangel says: Your Vicar is surrounded by traitors, who have chosen his successor. Great are his sufferings. Pray much so that Pope Benedict XVI is not taken from you. Woe to the world! The mystical body of Christ will be crucified again!

Avola, March 28, 2010: Our Lady says: Those who have wandered off will follow the imposter. Pay attention! Do not follow him! Do not obey his words, in these times follow My son, Pope Benedict XVI, surrounded by enemies and traitors, pray, remain near to him with your prayers so that he not be substituted. He will lead you to the salvation of your souls and of the whole Church.

Avola, April 9, 2010: Giuseppe Auricchia speaks: At these words the Holy Virgin showed me the Piazza and the Basilica of Saint Peter and then a room where the Holy Father, Benedict XVI, was slumped over in an arm chair. He seemed very sick and worried, while two prelates, clothed in reddish purple with round hats on their heads, after having entered, bring a document and seek to have the Pope sign it. This document the Pope does not sign. The Holy Virgin explains:



“There are many traitors in the holy city who prevail much upon the Holy Father, who is surrounded by enemies, and has been put to a great test. Those in whom he can trust can be counted on the fingers of a single hand. It is strange to see your own house fallen into the hands of Satan, the house is the Church.”

Avola, April 11, 2010: Our Lady says: If you destroy the Vicar of Christ, Benedict XVI, you will destroy yourselves, because in this way you will constrain Me to send even sooner the Day of Judgement.



Avola, April 30, 2010: Our Lady says: My faithful remnant follows the actual pope, Benedict XVI, whom they want to eliminate. Continue to follow him and remain faithful to Him and to the teaching of My Church, established by the Apostles. Do not allow yourselves to turn aside on account of apostasy and heresies. I tell you that the next Pope will be an imposter and wicked forces are behind this schism. My sons, be prepared, so that you might be able to follow the priests faithful to the Pope and to the teaching of the Church. Preserve the holy missals and the books of the old Holy Mass, because the apostates will change the words in a dramatic way.



Avola, June 6, 2010: The Lord Jesus says: My faithful priests will remain united to Pope Benedict XVI and yet it will be difficult to find them.

Avola, August 5, 2010: Our Lady says: The balance swings strongly to the left in the holy city of Rome. There is being worked out a plan to destroy our most beloved Vicar and a man of black secrets is awaiting the moment to ascend upon the catthedra of Peter. Many legions of demons have been unleashed upon the world and seek to destroy the capital. Since for mankind sin is man’s kingdom, the faith wobbles and the candles are going out. My Son, will He find a small glimmer of faith when He returns upon the Earth? There are many problems today, which regard the House of My Son. There is not but one sole foundation and it is the House of My Son, with Peter as the first head and today He is represented by your Pontiff, Benedict XVI.

Avola, February 26, 2012: Our Lady speaks: Dear Sons, it has been permitted to My messenger to say these words after he has received the secret message which he will publish on March 25. The men who govern think themselves wise, they do not recognize that they are guided by Satan. Among them there exists a group of planners who want to construct a universal republic. Their plain is to eliminate the true Church of God. They will obtain this swiftly if the Throne of Peter is abandoned, behold why I announce to you the death of the Pope, but know that they no longer know inside themselves how to save themselves. Humanity finds itself with its feet in the dock and awaits its sentence before the Tribunal of God.

Avola, March 25, 2012: The Lord Jesus speaks: My Son, it is time that there be manifested at Rome the political upheaval which thrives and the internal battle among men, but more important is that there has been a conspiracy of error and deceit, which Satan and the princes of darkness will put in motion one day to destroy My House, so as to establish a union under one world government, one sole church of God which will be without God. They want to take My Vicar out of it, so that those who hate the Son of God might rule it.

________

* These apparitions have never been formally approved or disapproved, from what I gather after having questioned Mr. Oliva at great length. While it is true that some of the Bishops have personally discounted them and that the local clergy pay them no heed, no formal investigation was undertaken nor has any canonical decree been issued, as I gather from Mr. Oliva. If you do a web search of the kind – Nostra Signora del Pino, Avola – you will find abundant references to these apparitions from long before the Synod on the Amazon. Also Note: These apparitions DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO with devotions to Our Lady under the title of “Our Lady of the Pine” anywhere else in the world. They are called, “Our Lady of the Pine” only for this reason, that the first message was received under a Pine tree at Mammanelli, Avola, Italy.