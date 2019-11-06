May 30, 2010, Our Lady of the Pine forewarned the world about Bergoglio, the imposter

Here at the From Rome Blog private unapproved revelations are not normally discussed. But when an as-of-yet unapproved private revelation exactly foretells 9 years beforehand what is happening today, every Catholic has to stop and wonder and pay attention, because God alone knows the future of contingent events… Here follows our English translation of the words of Our Lady of the Pine on May 30, 2010, to a humble soul in the environs of Avola, Sicily, in the Diocese of Noto: (Italian original)
Our Lady: “My Sons, today I desire to share with you this wonderful friendship and the joy, that one finds in helping others.
All this while I have been inviting you, as a preparation, to the parousia of My Son in His second coming. I am pointing out to you this bridge of protection which We are giving you, and you will be escorted to My triumph, by means of the purification I am providing.
You must understand that We are protecting your souls.
Do not fear what will happen, these are things which must happen, but occupy yourselves solely with your duty to My Son.
You, Giuseppe, have the great responsibility to reveal to the world Our messages, but do it with joy, as an instrument of God.
Except for the messages of March 25, 2010, of the night of April 9, 2010 and that of April 11, all the others have been published, but no one wanted to listen to Our words.
Everything which has happened and which will happen has been revealed and no one can say: “We were not told beforehand”.
You have been called to be a living witness of God.
Announce that sorrows, horrors will yet occur. Entire nations will disappear from the Earth and all humanity will drink the bitter chalice.
My Sons, walk on this bridge which I have indicated to you, to share with Us the joy and the era of peace on earth for yourselves.
Evil will be driven out and the victory of My Son will liberate you, but you must pray to have guidance, because very soon you will see a schism in My Church.
My faithful remnant follows the present Pope, Benedict XVI, whom they want to eliminate.
Continue to follow him and to remain faithful to Him and to the teaching of My Church, founded upon the Apostles. Do not allow yourselves to be turned aside by the apostasy and by heresies.
I tell you, that the next pope will be an imposter and the forces of evil stand behind this schism.
My Sons, be prepared, in this way you can follow those priests who are faithful to the Pope and to the teaching of the Church. Preserve the holy Missals and the books of the old Holy Mass, because the apostates will change the words in a dramatic way.
My sons and daughters, have courage and trust. You, My son, do not fear if you are persecuted for Our cause, I and My Son will be with you to protect you and to help you in this hard trial.
Blessing you all, I am Mary, the Immaculate Virgin, the Mother of Sorrows.
Long live the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of prophets!
Can you provide details of people, places and dates that would firmly establish that the prophecy could not possibly have been created by someone after Bergoglio was elected?
See the Italian website. No, this all took place before 2012, when the seer died. It’s documented in the archives of the Diocese of Noto, write them an ask if you want confirmation.
The prophecy sounds valid and true to me, particularly since it all appears to be coming to actuality now.
I doubt not a word
Thank you. God bless you.
May 30, 2010 was the date of the prophecy which I almost believe. What is holding me back is the word ‘imposter’ “Next Pope will be an imposter …” Is Francis the Unmerciful an imposter?
Imposter means someone who replaces another, or who does not have the credentials to be what he claims. Antipopes are imposters, false shepherds are imposters, agents of evil who pose as agents of the light are imposters. I think Bergoglio is an imposter in all three senses, because clearly, if you have read my blog, Benedict never resigned the office of the papacy, only the ministry, and therefore is still the pope, on which account Bergoglio was illicitly elected and is a pretender to the office, and furthermore, its very obvious that Bergoglio never had a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, is not a Christian or shepherd in Chirst.
As regards the phrase, The Next Pope, I believe our Lady is speaking according to what men believe and not according to the reality as it is seen from heaven. Because just as we say to a collector, the next coin you buy will be a fake, we do not mean by coin that it will be a real coin, but a forgery, so Our Lady says, the Next Pope, according to human reckoning, and thus is implicitly referring to some sort of error whereby the entire Catholic world would be duped into thinking he is a pope, when he is not.