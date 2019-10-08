Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi condemns Bergoglio for Vatican Garden Rituals

By Most. Rev. Rene Henry Gracida
With regard to the participation of Francis in the travesty in the Vatican Gardens you can quote me:
“The participation by Francis the Merciful in the pagan rites held in the Vatican Garden is further evidence of his lack of concern for the canonical penalties he is incurring by his repeated participation in heretical and even occult religious ceremonies forbidden to all Catholics, especially one who sits (invalidly ?) on the Throne of Peter. But then he does not seem to have let the excommunication incurred by him under the law of Universi Dominici Gregis bother him and so the penalties incurred by him with increasing regularity these days become easier to dismiss. A day of reckoning will come for him as it will for each of us.”
Ut adnuntient quoniam rectus Dominus Deus noster et non est iniquitas in eo
Thank You To His Excellency For Commenting On What Happened In The Vatican Gardens
Thank you Bishop Gracida.
And shame on literally every other bishop in the world who does not have the faith and bravery of this one man.
My need more Bishops like The Most Reverend Rene Henry Gracida to speak up. What the Church needs now is courage on the part of the hierarchy who still have faith in God and His Son.
Amen!