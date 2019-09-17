How to remove Bergoglio

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
What follows here are the canonical steps by which Bergoglio can be peacefully, easily and lawfully removed from his position of power.
First, any Catholic Bishop or Cardinal, whether holding jurisdiction or not, whether of the Latin Rite or not, in his capacity as a member of the College of Bishops needs to make this public declaration, or its equivalent:
As member of the College of Bishops, whose unity with the Successor of Saint Peter is essential to its proper function in the Church for the accomplishment of the will of Christ, to continue His Salvific Mission on Earth, I hereby declare that I have examined the official Latin text of Pope Benedict XVI’s act of renunciation of February 11, 2013 A.,D., which begins with the words Non solum propter, and I have found that it is not in conformity with the requirement of Canon 332 §2, that states explicitly that a papal resignation only occurs when the Supreme Pontiff renounces the Petrine Munus. Seeing that Pope Benedict renounced only the ministerium which he received from the hands of the Cardinals, and seeing that he did not invoke Canon 38 to derogate from the obligation to name of the office in a matter which violates the rights of all the Faithful of Christ, and even more so, of the members of the College of Bishops, to know who is and who is not the Successor of Saint Peter, and when and when not he has validly renounced his office, I declare out of the fullness of my apostolic duty and mission, which binds me to consider first of all the salvation of souls and the unity of the Church, that Pope Benedict XVI by the act expressed in Non Solum Propter never renounced the Papal Office and therefore has continued until this very day to be the one and sole and true and only Vicar of Jesus Christ and Successor of Saint Peter. I therefore charge the College of Cardinals with gross negligence in the performance of their duties as expressed in Canon 359 and n. 37 of Universi Domini Gregis by proceeding in February and March of 2013 to the convocation and convening of a Conclave to elect Pope Benedict’s successor when there had not yet been consummated a legal sede vacante. And thus I do declare the Conclave of 2013 was uncanonically convoked, convened and consummated and that the election of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergogio as Successor of Saint Peter is null and void and irritus by the laws themselves of Holy Mother Church, as established by Pope John Paul II.
Second, Catholic Bishops and Cardinals and indeed all the Faithful should personally examine the text of February 11, 2013 according to the norms of Canons 332 §2, canon 17, canon 38, canon 145 §1, canon 41, canon 126, and in particular canon 188. (see ppbxvi.org for more information.)
Third, the Cardinals and Bishops should hold spontaneous regional or universal Synods to confirm the same and publicly affirm the same.
Fourth, the Bishops and Cardinals should call on the Swiss Guard and Vatican Police to arrest Cardinal Bergoglio and detain him and obtain from him public affirmation of the same.
Fifth, the Cardinals should approach Pope Benedict XVI and ask if it is now his intention to resign the Petrine Munus or not. If not, they should convey him to Saint John Lateran’s and acclaim him with one voice as Pope and ask his forgiveness publicly for having defected from him and elected an antipope. If so, they should ask him to redo the renunciation, this time renouncing the Petrine Munus; and then they should convene a Conclave to elect Benedict’s legitimate successor.
Great idea! Who will do it?
Bishop Emeritus Rene Gracida will do this. I am sure. Please send him your article.
In Christ Jesus,
Al PRISELAC
he already reblogged it. I pray that he does. It is the most powerful exorcism any Bishop can do right now, and it will lead to the salvation of billions of souls!
BRAVO! Brother Alexis Bugnolo. Thank you!! I just read this on Bishop Gracida’s web site. So he has read it! He will surely have tons of support …
Dear Brother,
Who will do the sorting and by what means are the Bishops in union with Rome going to be determined under your proposal?
Two items must be addressed: first is that while you seemed to agree with the application of Virtue of Equity in my essay just sent you, saying you didn’t initially understand how it fit into the picture, which Equity is a means of correcting a law or laws (which would do harm regarding a situation unforeseen by the Law Giver). In this case those Laws demanding a resignation from the MUNUS, which as they stood, if observed would prevent the Pontiff, operating under the most difficult circumstances–diabolical, from maintaining the Papacy from the enemies of the Church; furthermore, if he had been murdered or actually resigned it would have been a success for Satan, who had infiltrated the Church–there was probably no third choice without Equity other than full resignation or being murdered.
Secondly, if Fr. Belland is able to read correctly what Benedict said in his Renunciation Declaration (and I ask any capable Latinist to show where the explanation of my translation is wrong)–that document being one brilliant piece of Latin for the good of the Church, but the Cardinals, for whatever reason, did not understand what he did, the onus falls on them–not on Benedict. But Benedict knew what he was doing; he even stated publicly that his resignation was in fact VALID (*”There is absolutely no doubt regarding the validity of my renunciation of the Petrine ministry,*” the retired pope wrote in a letter to Andrea Tornielli, a Vatican correspondent for the newspaper La Stampa and the website Vatican Insider.). Benedict is implicitely being called a liar when his words are interpreted to mean something other than what he says, i.e., telling him he’s wrong. The onus, Brother, is on you to prove that Benedict was lying or to ask him how his renunciation was valid instead of lecturing to him about his invalid resignation:
The correct forensic principle, which a canonist SHOULD know, is that what some/one/says is prima facie what he means, and he who claims that the intention was such as to make it other than prima facie IS REQUIRED TO PROVE HIS INTERPRETATION by a first hand DENIAL of the prima facie. (From your own blog, Brother: Benedict said in every way that He did not resign! — An Examination of His Testimonies).
I ask you, Brother, to address precisely HOW Equity cannot be used in Benedict’s case; certainly no Law Maker, in his right mind, is going to issue a law which forbids the use of Equity, truly an institution in Canon Law from the beginning. Please show me where Amleto Giovanni Cicognani is wrong in his text book: /Canon Law–/I believe I sent you a copy of the whole section on Equity from his book/, /and also where St. Thomas Aquinas in the Summa is wrong about the Virtue of Equity.
God bless and Our Lady protect you always, Father Belland
Dear Father, the problem you address is one of semantics. Because if one looks at Non Solum Propter as a Papal resignation, then one says that as such it is invalid per canon 188 on account of lacking the proper object of the act. However, as I said in my disputed question’s Respondeo, IF one says that it is a renunciation of ministerium, to prepare for a retirement while retaining the office, then it is not invalid, but valid. Nevertheless, it does not have the effect of the loss of office. — As much as I understand the concept of equity, the Pope, since he can validly renounce the papal office, can thus validly renounce any part of the papal prerogatives and keep the rest WHEN there is grave cause and a circumstance not foreseen by the law. In this case, as I explained in my article, How Benedict has defeated “Francis”, a few days ago, the threat to assassinate him if he did not resign and his realization of how evil his enemies were, put him in seemingly a situation from which he could not escape: die and let them take the office, or live and renounce the office and let them take the office. Acting, as I believe, for the good of the Church and to PROTECT the papal office, and KNOWING from his doctors or perhaps by special revelation, that he would outlive Bergoglio, he posited an act of retirement but packaged it with the box and ribbons of a resignation of office, so as to deceive the St Gallen Mafia. I previously considered this possibility but discounted it as gravely immoral, even until recently. It was not until I read the article about Benedict offering the Secretary of State to Bergoglio in 2005 that I began to unravel the politics behind the decade old struggle of Church and AntiChurch of which Pope John Paul II spoke.
However, you are correct in saying that it is not an act of resignation, and that therefore, speaking in the proper sense, it is a valid act of renunciation of ministry, which does not effect the loss of office. I have habitually called it an act of resignation which is invalid, in an improper sense, because I was responding to the Big Lie which has gripped the Church, more principally, than examining the act per se.