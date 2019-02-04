Bergoglians are the party of Apostasy, and no one can deny it NOW!

Today, if not beforehand, Jorge Mario Bergoglio publicly and manifestly apostatized from the Catholic Faith, when he signed the “Human Fraternity Document” which professes all religions to be “willed by God in His wisdom.”
According to The National, Bergoglio signed the “Human Fraternity Document” in Abu-dhabi today (see link for more photos).
The Human Fraternity Meeting official website gives the text of the document: the outrageous affirmation is found under the second bullet point, which reads:
Freedom is a right of every person: each individual enjoys the freedom of belief, thought, expression and action. The pluralism and the diversity of religions, colour, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom, through which He created human beings. This divine wisdom is the source from which the right to freedom of belief and the freedom to be different derives. Therefore, the fact that people are forced to adhere to a certain religion or culture must be rejected, as too the imposition of a cultural way of life that others do not accept;
Apostasy is apostay, whether you apostasize in the bathtub or on the papal throne; whether you do so out of fear of being slain by a Jihadi or whether you do so for a pot of porrige, an invite form George Soros, or a photo op. The reason or cause or motive can be different, but the result is the same: you reject faith in the One True God.
While a man may apostasize by embracing a non-Christian Faith, such as Judaism or Islam, he can apostatize also by affirming that which destroys the entire faith. Thus, its apostasy to say such things as, “God does not exist” or “God is a devil”.
If you were to say God wills that religions be different and many, then you have also apostasized, because you are saying that God is indifferent to religion. But the god who is indifferent to religion is not the Christian God. So by saying such a thing, you have taken as your god, the Father of Lies.
Some of the most fundamental names of God, of which no Christian can feign ignorance, is that God is True, One, Good and exists. To deny any of these is apostasy.
Perhaps a Modernist, who is trained somewhat in canon law, will say that you cannot know with certitude that anyone is an apostate — if you are a Modernists, you do not believe in objective religious truth, so its to be expected that you say such a thing — but as Catholics we know that the certitude of conclusions flows infallibly from the certitude of principles and facts and laws.
In canon 1364 §1, the Pope levels excommunication latae sententiae against all apostates, even if they be the Pope. This is how the Pope in promulgating the Code of Canon Law protects Catholics from future popes who apostatize. Those who have not the faith will say, the Code of Canon law does not bind the pope (though canon 38 contradicts them), or that to deny God is the author of only 1 true religion is not apostasy (they will attempt to pretend that Judaism of old still exists, and that Talmudic Judaism is not another false religion). But Catholics know better.
Finally, they will call Catholics names for saying what I just said. Maybe they will even call me a “sedevacantist” — I am not, becauase I hold with Canon 332 §2 that Benedict is still the pope —but no Catholic, even those who still think that Benedict’s resignation is valid, are sedevacantists for holding such things, as its simply common sense to say that Bergoglio is an apostate when he publicly signs a document which contains such a statement.
Please put your local priest on notice about what Bergoglio said, and INSIST that his name no longer be mentioned in the Canon. Catholics are right to disrupt the Mass, if need be, to shout down anyone who thinks otherwise. We have this right, because God is a God of Truth, He is no condoner of falsehood of any kind. And our Baptism requires that we hold fast with God in this.
Please put your Favorite Cardinal on notice. Write or call or email him, however you can contact him. Remind him, that if he will not stand up and defend God as the author of One True Religion, he is an apostate too.
Remind the clergy, in particular, that if some sort of division arises among those who say that Bergoglio is by this an apostate and that he is not by this an apostate, that the division is not caused by those who say he is, but by Bergoglio for signing such a document, and by those who refuse to acknowledge the magnitude of that sin. Therefore, if anyone should be quiet and shut up, its the latter 2 groups, not Catholics who agree with what I have written here!
Yup, pretty bad. But John Paul II said that the Holy Spirit inspired the founders of non-Christian religions, so by your standards I guess he was an apostate as well. And maybe he was.
Some pagans may receive actual graces to move them toward the truth faith, but never arrive their through their own sins. To say that they do receive such graces is not therefore apostasy or heresy.
Contrary to what some are saying, God did not in any way will the plurality of religions or their diversity, because God’s will to tolerate something is not said to be His will for something. Its fraud to attempt to interpret Bergoglio that way, but alas, so many want to protect him, its shameful.
Not a single Bishop or Cardinal, or Priest, not even from the SSPX, no one, nothing stands in the way of this inferno burning the insides out of our Sacred Traditions.
I used to think they were just a generation of fearful, emasculated men. No. They (incl SSPX & FSSP) stand in full accord with this epic tragedy. The Catholic Church bows to Allah and its Imam and not a peep of protest.
They have gone to the peripheries and salted it all.
There is an organization opposed to this, its called Veri Catholici. You can find them on the web ate vericatholici.wordpress.com and on Twitter at @VeriCatholici where you can still find their tweets, though they were banned about 2 hours ago for tweeting about this awful agreement.
“Some pagans may receive actual graces to move them toward the truth faith, but never arrive their through their own sins. To say that they do receive such graces is not therefore apostasy or heresy.” Yes, but what I said that John Paul stated was that the Holy Spirit inspired the founders of non-Christian religions. Not the same thing.
The Veri Catholici Twitter acct. is banned for how long? The timing of that, just when I had recommended for people to follow it (and also “From Rome”) in a live chat on one of Dr. Taylor Marshall’s videos this afternoon. He refuses to address the growing belief in the invalidity of Pope Benedict’s resignation, calling it a “kooky” and “crazy” theory. There seems to be a concerted effort amongst many so-called “Trads” to suppress this information. God bless you for all of your work. It’s been truly invaluable.
Monetized Trad-media, as the author of the Cognitive Gateway blog observes, is loyally protecting Bergoglio and discounting any gratitude to Benedict, because their prime motivation has never been the supernatural Faith but external appearances. I think a lot of laymen who are running apostolates have just become protestants, really, because a man who is truly committed to Christ becomes a priest or a religious, he does not marry and beg for money by spreading the Gospel. If he does, he has reasons to keep the money flowing.
The SSPX were put in an impossible situation from the beginning, because every student of Catholic History knows that if you have cause to refuse obedience to the Pope, you have cause to not only ordain bishops and priests, but assert jurisdiction and give dioceses an alternative Catholic hierarchy, like in the Arian Crisis. By proposing a middle way which only ordains and does not liberate dioceses, you have effectively neutered the movement from the outset.